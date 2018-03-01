New fast food outlet amid chicken crisis

Feathers are flying over a chicken restaurant’s plans to open up in Buckshaw Village.

Kentucky Fried Chicken want to bring a branch to Barnes Wallis Way – but dozens of residents are in a flap about the idea. The application comes as KFC hit national headlines when hundreds of branches ran out of chicken due to delivery problems.

Recommending the scheme for approval, Chorley Council planning documents state: “The proposed development would have the benefit of providing a mix of small business units and a restaurant and takeaway that together would contribute to economic growth in a sustainable location.”

Agent Samantha Nicholls, planning director of Leith Planning, said: “The proposed KFC in Buckshaw Village will bring much-needed employment to the area including 35 jobs on this site, of which up to 25 per cent of new jobs will go to unemployed young people.”

About 40 householders are opposed to the plans, arguing it could mean an increase in rats. They say the smell, noise, increased litter and pollution is not welcome and it will promote unhealthy eating. One wrote: “This specific piece of land is too near to residential homes and a primary school. It is well known that fast food restaurants attract anti-social behaviour, noise and litter.”