New Muslim prayer shelter planned for Chorley Cemetery

A new Muslim prayer shelter will be built in Chorley Cemetery after planners gave the go-ahead to proposals.

It will replace the existing, derelict prayer shelter which was destroyed by bad weather two years ago.

“We are pleased plans have been passed,” said Max Allam, committee member at Da’watul Islam Mosque in Brooke Street, Chorley.

“There was a shelter there for quite a few years but two years ago when there was quite bad weather it got destroyed.

“It’s for when there is a funeral. People can take the body there and pray before it is buried.

“Every community round here has got a shelter including Preston and Blackburn.”

Bosses at Chorley Council, who applied for planning permission for the build, say that the Muslim area in Chorley Cemetery is in particular need of improvement.

The Muslim community are largely financing the works and the council is making financial contribution to the restoration project.

The design for the shelter consists of a roof supported by a steel frame and column structure which will be open on three sides.

Work is also currently being undertaken by Chorley Council to improve the roads and footpaths in the cemetery.

Some footpaths were resurfaced last year and the next phase includes improvements to footpaths in the family

ashes area, the garden of remembrance and the baby section.

Drainage works and some tree felling are also going to be carried out.

Councillor Adrian Lowe, who is responsible for cemeteries, said: “The improvements will ensure that all areas of the cemetery are a pleasant, safe and respectful environment for all those visiting and using the cemetery.

“The work being undertaken will also ensure improved access for all and simpler for the council to maintain.”