New take-over at Imperial pub in Chorley brings Northern Soul nights

A pub is hoping to reinvigorate Chorley’s music scene by starting Northern Soul nights.

Michael Luke and his wife Dawn have taken over The Imperial, in Union Street, and are keen to rebuild its popular reputation.

Michael, 50, who performs as tribute act Fat Elvis, said: “We want to turn it into what pubs used to be.

“There is a big Northern Soul following in Chorley and we want to do introduce that, as well as 50s, 70s and 80s music nights.

“I want to keep things local and bring in bands from around Chorley and the surrounding areas.

“We just wanted to turn Chorley’s night scene around and we are both working really hard to get it back to what it used to be.

“I worked in the pub trade for four years around 12 years ago and left shortly after the smoking ban to drive wagons long distance. I ran Gems in Wigan and the Bridge in Bolton.

“We have lived in Chorley for nine years and everyone has made us feel welcome. So this opportunity came up and I wanted to get back into the trade and give something back. I want to get another good pub back into the Chorley circuit.

“Our aim is for people to come in and enjoy themselves.”

Michael and Dawn took after the reins after previous publican, former X Factor contestant Jonjo Kerr, left towards the end of last year.

The singer had taken over the pub in the summer of 2017, replacing Ivan Lynas, who had been the landlord for almost 10 years.

Originally known as the Cattle Market Tavern when built in 1870, the pub’s name change to the Imperial around 1898. In recent years the pub was known as Times Square but is now back to being The Imperial.

Story written by Natasha Meek