New year will see construction commence again for Chorley RUFC clubhouse

What is going on with the new clubhouse for Chorley Rugby Union Football Club?

It has been on hold for about a year. Chorley Community Trust terminated its relationship with construction managers, Decipher, so work came to a standstill.

Is work due to start again soon?

Yes. The Trust now has the assistance of a new developer and work has started again and progress with building the clubhouse is expected in the New Year.

When work for the £4m project was initially underway in 2015 what was the scheme?

A two-storey pavilion for 350 spectators, a viewing balcony, fitness suite, changing rooms, and physiotherapy and sports injuries clinics. Plans also included a sprung dance floor, kitchen, bars, toilets and space for conferences. Outside proposals detailed two full-size flood-lit grass pitches and a full-size flood-lit artificial pitch, as well as car parking.

Where did the money come from?

It was funded through the sale of some of the land off Chancery Road for 50 new homes.

Who is the developer?

Persimmon Homes is working with the Trust to ensure delivery of the pavilion and pitches as soon as possible.