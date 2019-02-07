NHS staff join in RED January campaign to boost mental health by being active

Staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have participated in a national campaign to support mental health and wellbeing.

They joined together to back the RED January campaign - supported by mental health charity MIND - throughout January and participated through various activities.

The initiative was introduced to encourage people to do something active every single day throughout the month of January to support positive mental health.

Sarah Cullen, deputy director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, kick-started the campaign across the hospitals by rallying people on social media.

Sarah said: “I signed up for RED January and was able to get active every day, to beat the blues away. I wanted to try to get as many of my colleagues as possible involved so that we could motivate each other and help each other along the way. I’m so pleased with the response by our fantastic teams who are always keen to help these great causes and take on a challenge!”

Time to Talk Day was also held this week, aiming to bring people together to have conversations about mental health.

Mental health problems affect one in four, yet people are often afraid to talk about it. Time to Talk Day encourages everyone to talk about mental health.