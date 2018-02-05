LIVERPOOL BAR MURDER PROBE: Three men arrested over death of Anthony Condron

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally injured in a bar.

Anthony Condron, 29, died in hospital following an incident in the Maya Bar in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Merseyside Police said the men - a 22-year-old from Liverpool, a 24-year-old from Aigburth and a 23-year-old from Mossley Hill - are being questioned by detectives and appealed for revellers at the bar to come forward.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking to a group of girls who are thought to have been in the bar area when the incident took place, the force said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Tivendale earlier said the victim had been on a night out with his girlfriend and friends.

"The incident happened in a busy bar in the centre of Liverpool and would have been witnessed by many people," he said.

Emergency services were called to the bar in Wood Street shortly after 1am following a report that a man had been assaulted.

Mr Condron, from Huyton, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead at 2.24am.

Police are no longer looking to speak with three men and a woman who featured in an earlier CCTV appeal.

Anyone who was in the bar, or part of the group of girls, has been urged to contact detectives on 0151 777 4044.

Anyone else with information is requested to contact police on 101 quoting incident reference 18200029834.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.