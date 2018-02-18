Nostalgia: Derek Rogerson’s memories of working at Leyland Motors through book: Trucks, Buses, Planes and Trains

Leyland Motors is a big part of the local community.

It has employed thousands of people over its long history, spanning more than 120 years.

Leyland Motors 104 Shop wins football competition in 1963.

The business has its own story to tell, but one former worker, Derek Rogerson, has jotted down his memories in a book: Trucks, Buses, Planes and Trains.

The book details his working career as an engineer, largely focusing on his 38 years with Leyland Motors.

The 80-year-old, who now lives in Bamber Bridge, says: “From 1952 until 2002 I worked in the manufacturing industry as an engineer for a variety of companies and in various positions.

“Whether by coincidence or choice I’m not to sure, but it transpires that all my places of employment were in the ‘people moving’ field, hence the title of the book Trucks, Buses, Planes and Trains.

Leyland Motors - Number eight machine shop cricket match in 1954

“I left school in 1952 and finding jobs during this era was easy.

“I had offers of apprenticeships from a number of local companies but finally made the choice which set me on a great career path - Leyland Motors.

“I served my time as a turner (making various components on a lathe) and became quite proficient.

“Soon after becoming a tradesman at 21, I was made a machine tool setter and in 1964 was promoted to foreman status.

Leyland Engines management team 1987

“In this position I had stints at all the four Leyland factories, finishing up at Spurrier Works where I became a senior foreman.

“Over the years I had a number of promotions and in 1973 I was made area manager of No 8 shop and served in this position until redundancy from Leyland Engines at the end of 1988.

“However, I was fortunate to secure a position with Leyland Bus, which had been taken over by the Swedish company Volvo. A 12 month stint there found me again facing redundancy and that was the end of my relationship with Leyland Motors.

“I then had a short spell back on the tools as a turner with Rolls Royce in Barnoldswick before being offered a position as a manufacturing planning engineer at what was then GEC in Preston.

Leyland Motors 104 Shop football team in 1956

“The company then merged with the French company ALSTOM and after dodging the redundancy bullet on a number of occasions over a 12 year spell, I finally retired in 2002 at the age of 65 after completing 50 years as an engineer and never been out of work for a day.”

Leyland Engines management team in 1986

Leyland Engines quality team 1986

Leyland Motors apprentices 1954