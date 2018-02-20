NOSTALGIA: Washing day in Chorley and a fun coach trip out

Does anyone recognise any faces on these two pictures?

Hygienic Laundry in Harpers Lane, Chorley, between 1948 and early 1950s. Josie Malpas back row second from the right. Other women pictured are Sheila Turner/Catterall and Mary Moss/Sleddon

Chorley reader Peter Malpas has found these two photograph in his family’s archives.

The first is of his mum, Josephine, outside her place of work in Hygienic Laundry, in Harpers Lane, Chorley, between 1948 and early 1950s.

The second shows his brother, Barry, on front row (dark jacket) at Trentham Gardens, in Stoke on Trent, in the 1950s.

Peter, 63, says: “Unfortunately I don’t have much information about these photographs, but maybe someone will recognise a relative and get in touch.

“My mum and dad died many years ago so I can’t ask them anything. All I know is that she worked at Hygienic Laundry in some capacity or other. She met my dad, Albert during the war years.

“My brother was about six or seven in the photo of him at Trentham Gardens.

“He went on a coach trip with a lady who was one of our neighbours when we lived in Wigan Lane, near Frederick’s.

“I presume she is the lady stood behind him.

“I thought these were very interesting as there were so many people there with a Chorley connection. There seemed to be a few characters that day as you can see.”