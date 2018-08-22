Chorley actor Joe Gilgun puts town on the map in new Sky One comedy Brassic based on his own life

One of Chorley’s most famous faces has created and is starring in a new comedy based on his own experiences of living with bipolar disorder in the Lancashire town.

Joe Gilgun, known throughout the country for starring in iconic British shows This is England, Misfits, and Emmerdale, is the mastermind behind new Sky One comedy Brassic.

The semi-autobiographical series has been co-created by Joe and BAFTA-winning writer Danny Brocklehurst.

The show follows Vinnie, played by Gilgun, a Lancashire lad with bipolar disorder and follows him and his working-class friends as they find unconventional ways to win at life in northern suburbia.

Joe Gilgun said: “I’m truly humbled by the opportunity. We’ve got an amazing team of creators and watching it all take form has been very moving.

“Bipolar is a big part of my life. We want to show that you can have mental health issues and in some cases live a productive, exciting life, full of adventure.

Joe Gilgun in Misfits

“Our writer Danny Brocklehurst and my friend David Quayle have been invaluable in taking this journey with me. Embrace who you are, decide what to be and go be it.”

Production on the show will start next month and will air on Sky and streaming service NOW TV next year.

Jon Mountague, head of comedy for Sky, said: “I love the authenticity, hilarity and undeniable heart of Joe Gilgun’s world and Danny has executed his incredible stories brilliantly.

“Brassic is really different – sometimes raw, often remarkable, and always human.

Michelle Keegan is starring alongside Gilgun (Photo: PA)

“Fantastic scripts complemented by an amazing cast. We can’t wait to share the show with Sky customers.”

Brassic also stars Stockport’s Michelle Keegan.

What does 'brassic' mean?

Chorley-born Joe Gilgun is co-writing and starring in new Sky One comedy ‘Brassic’ alongside Michelle Keegan and Damien Molony.

The show is semi-autobiographical in that it is based on Gilgun’s experiences living with bipolar in Chorley.

The term ‘brassic’ is English slang for penniless or ‘skint’.

Co-creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst said: “This is a passion project for Joe and myself and we have collaborated every step of the way to create an outrageous, funny, stylistically bold show that brings to life a rarely seen northern working-class world.”