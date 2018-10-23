Chorley's Astley Hall gearing up for a spook-tacular time this Halloween

Visitors to Astley Hall will be in for a spook-tacular time this Halloween with plenty of fun activities planned in the build-up.

From Saturday to Wednesday the hall will have several activities in store with two fright night movies screening on Halloween itself – Nosferatu (1922) at 6pm and Night of the Living Dead (1968) at 8.30pm.

A plague doctor at a previous Astley Hall Halloween event

Coun Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: “The history of Astley Hall makes it the perfect place to celebrate Halloween and we’ve got plenty of events taking place again this year.”

The Astley Walled Gardeners are host their Pumpkin Day on Saturday 27 October from 10am to 3pm.

It’s a chance to pick a pumpkin and have a go at carving; although pumpkins will be limited.

Tickets for the fright night movies are available at Café Ambio or Astley Hall between noon and 4.30pm.