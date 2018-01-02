Today is 'National Baby Making Day' - most popular day to conceive

Today (Tuesday January 2) is National Baby-Making Day - when millions of young couples will be having sex in the hope of falling pregnant and giving birth to a September baby.

According to a study most wannabe parents will make make love at 10.36pm on Tuesday evening on the most popular day of the year to conceive.

Official figures show the UK's most common day to be born is September 26 - 38 weeks after January 2, which is the length of the average pregnancy.

Fertility experts say the combination of a desire for a September baby to be eldest in the school year, wanting to spend time together before going back to work and having sex to cure post-New Year hangovers means 60 per cent of would-be parents will make love on Tuesday night.

Siobhan Freegard, founder of ChannelMum.com, said: "Falling pregnant isn't always easy so couples who have been trying a while will attempt almost anything to help.

''While there isn't much medical science to back up these tips, our members swear they have all helped and we have hundreds of bouncing new babies to prove it.

''As long as you have fun trying, it's always worth giving it a go."

The study also found couples are going to increasingly extreme lengths to conceive - including wearing socks during sex, eating McDonald's fries after making love and even wearing frozen underpants.

Researchers at ChannelMum.com found 71 per cent of couples will try wacky tricks to boost their chances of conceiving.

Among the most common advice from 1,500 mums was to eat dark chocolate every day, tried by 37 per cent of couples and to drink pineapple juice, a tip used by 32 per cent.

One in ten (10 per cent) claimed wearing socks in bed and keep the woman's feet warm helped them become a mum while 15 per cent tried sleeping in total darkness, switching off all devices and even the Wi-Fi.

Sex tips which parents swear work include ensuring the woman doesn't orgasm for a week after sex, tried by six per cent.

Getting the woman to put her legs in the air and pretend to ride a bicycle for at least three minutes was the most popular method used by 58 per cent of mothers.

Stranger hacks included eating McDonalds chips immediately after sex, tried by three per cent of mums.

One in 20 wore green or used green bedsheets as it is believed to be a 'fertile colour', while one in 200 had their nose pierced on the left as Eastern Ayurvedic medicine claims this can make the woman more fertile.

Another popular trick was using reverse psychology and pretending you don't want a baby, then have a wild night out and forget about 'trying' before romping.

Two in five (39 per cent) tried this strategy to fall pregnant with a high success rate.

A further seven per cent stopped drinking for 'Dry January' and found they fell pregnant easily.

But the toughest tip was getting the man to wear boxer shorts straight from the freezer, with a bold one in 100 men daring to do this.

WHAT MUMS HAVE TRIED IN A BID TO FALL PREGNANT:

1) Wear socks during sex and for the week after to keep your feet warm (10%)

2) Eat McDonalds chips immediately after sex (3%)

3) Eat dark chocolate every day (37%)

4) Avoid having an orgasm for a week after sex (6%)

5) Use reverse psychology and tell yourself you don't want a baby, then have a wild night out and forget about 'trying' (39%)

6) Eat pineapples and drink pineapple juice (32%)

7) Wear green and use green bedsheets (5%)

8) Pierce your nose on the left side (0.5%)

9) Don't just put your legs in the air but 'bicycle' them for at least three minutes (58%)

10) Sleep in total darkness. Switch off your phones, devices and wifi (15%)

11) Do 'dry January' and stop drinking for a month (7%)

12) And for the men - wear frozen underwear. (1%)