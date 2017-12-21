World Pie Eating Championship winner is crowned

World Pie Eating Champion Martin Appleton-Clare won the World Pie Eating Championships 2017 in Wigan, with a time of 32 seconds.

Last year’s winner Martin Appleton-Clare retained his title, smashing last year’s best time of 45.5 seconds by demolishing this year’s meat ‘n tatty in short order.

The pies have it: Martin Appleton-Clare retained his title

The winner of the women’s race was Vicky Lindley.

With typical showmanship, pie-master extraordinaire Tony Callaghan blamed the appearance of Star Wars stormtroopers at the Harry’s Bar bash on a committee member mishearing a demand for better security.

“We became aware of some umpire intimidation and sledging in recent weeks - including nicking crisps, crushing pork scratchings, pint-nudging and nailing of brick-effect laminate wall board across one official’s front door,” said Mr Callaghan.

“That gave us no option but to bring in extra security for the officials this year.