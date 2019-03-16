One hurt after conservatory fire in Euxton

A person has been hurt after a conservatory caught fire at a house in Euxton.

The blaze happened at around 9.30pm yesterday at a property on Birkdale Close.

One casualty was taken to hospital after being administered oxygen therapy following the fire.

Two engines from Chorley were sent to the incident. A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: At 9.33pm two fire engines from Chorley attended a fire in the conservatory of a domestic property on Birkdale Close, Euxton.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one positive ventilation fan to extinguish the fire. One casualty was administered oxygen therapy as a precautionary measure. Crews were in attendance for one hour and forty minutes."