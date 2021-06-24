One person treated by paramedics after three-vehicle crash in Leyland

Fire engines from Bamber Bridge and Leyland attended a three-vehicle crash in Dunkirk Lane at around 7.05pm.

One casualty was treated by ambulance crews while firefighters made the scene safe.

Fire crews were in attendance for around one hour.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

