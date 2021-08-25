Booths Cheesy Caterpillars recipe

It’s getting to the end of the summer holidays now, and the kids maybe getting bored with the usual menu at dinnertime. So, if you want them to eat healthily and with smiles on their faces, try these two new dishes from Booths

By Booths
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 12:30 pm

Cheesy Caterpillars and mini veg patches

Ingredients

For the caterpillars

Booths Cheesy Caterpillars

Mini mozzarella balls

Cherry tomatoes

Honey

Kiwi fruit, apples and lettuce leaves

For the mini veg patches

SSmall plant pots or bowls

Hummus

Crushed digestives or charcoal cheese biscuits

Baby carrots

Purple sprouting broccoli

Method

For the caterpillars

1. Thread three mini mozzarella balls onto a cocktail stick then add a cherry tomato.

2. Place two edible eyes on the tomato with a dab of honey to keep them in place. Add spots to your critter using cake sprinkles and more honey.

3. Place on a plate with slices of kiwi and apple cut into flower shapes and some fresh herbs or lettuce leaves to set the perfect garden scene.

For the mini veg patches (serves 2)

1. Thoroughly wash and dry two new small plant pots or bowls.

2. Fill each plant pot/bowl with half a tub of hummus, top with crushed digestives or charcoal cheese biscuits to look like soil and gently press four baby carrots and four small purple sprouting broccoli or Tenderstem broccoli to look like they are growing and ready to harvest.