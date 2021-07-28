Booths Surf and Turf Kebabs With Smoked Mayo recipe

Serves 4 l Prep 10 mins l Cooks 5-10 mins

Ingredients

For the kebabs

Kebabs With Smoked Mayo

300g steak, sliced into 1cm strips

150g raw prawns

2 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp smoked garlic granules

1 tsp sea salt

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 limes

For the smoked mayo

50g mayonnaise

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ lime, juice only

Method

1. For the kebabs, place the steak strips and prawns into a bowl. Add the smoked paprika, smoked garlic granules, salt and chilli flakes. Mix well to coat.

2. Cut each lime into eight wedges. Thread the meat and limes onto four skewers alternating between steak, prawns and a wedge of lime.

3. For the smoked mayo, mix all of the ingredients and spoon into a serving dish.

4. To cook, griddle the skewers on a hot barbecue for five minutes turning half way through cooking. Ensure the prawns are fully cooked through before serving. Serve with a dollop of smoked mayo.

Chef's tip