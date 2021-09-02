Cheese pizza recipe from WW formerly Weightwatchers

Speedy pizzas

Makes 1 l Prep 5 minutes l Cook 10 minutes

Ingredients

Speedy pizza

50g half-fat crème frâiche

30g WW reduced fat grated mature cheddar cheese

Mustard powder

1 individual WW wholemeal wrap

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced

2 slices wafer-thin ham, chopped

1 portion of rocket

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C, 180°C fan, gas mark 6.

2. In a small bowl, combine the crème fraîche, reduced fat grated cheese and a pinch of mustard powder, then season well.

3. Spread the crème fraîche mixture over a wholemeal wrap, top with some thinly-sliced shallot and the chopped wafer-thin ham, then scatter over another 15g of cheese.

4. Transfer to a baking sheet and bake for seven or eight minutes until the wrap is crisp and the cheese is melted. Cut into wedges and serve topped with rocket leaves