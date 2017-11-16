Panto time for Mawdesley Amateur Dramatics Society

It’s panto time again as Mawdesley Amateur Dramatics Society presents a brand new version of the classic story of King Arthur to take the audience on a magical trip into a world of knights, wizards and adventure as one of the nation’s favourite legends is given a panto twist.

Written by MADS members Emma Meen and Adrian Barradell the panto tells the story of young trainee knight Arthur whom his teacher Merlin the Wise believes to be destined for greatness.

But the evil sorceress Morgana has other ideas and wants her son Mordred to become king. Will Morgana succeed?

Or will Arthur with the help of the other trainee knights defeat her? Who are Lancelot and Lancelittle? Will Chester get his dream job as the court jester? Where does Dame Polly get her hats?

To find out don’t miss this year’s MAD panto.

Director Emma Meen said: “This year’s show promises fun for all the family and is packed with action, gags, slapstick, singing, cheering (and booing!), dance routines, lots of colourful costumes, a friendly dragon, and maybe even a horse or two!”.

King Arthur will be showing at Mawdesley Village Hall on Thursday November 30, Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2 at 7:30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 Adults and £4 children and are available via the website www.madsociety.co.uk as well as the Spar in Mawdesley.

For more information on this production or joining MADS email us mawdesleydrama@yahoo.co.uk