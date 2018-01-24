Paul Young to lay his hat on local home for Lancashire date

Will Paul Young be laying down his hat to make Lancashire home when he brings his live show to the county next month.

The singer, one of the biggest stars of the Eighties, will be heading to Preston’s Charter Theatre with special guests China Crisis on Tuesday, February 15.

Young worked with his father for Vauxhall Motors and played bass guitar with various local bands before turning to his first love of singing.

From playing with Street Band, he formed the Q Tips in 1979.

This band gained a large following and, in 1982, Young went solo. His 1983 solo debut album No Parlez gave us the number one single Wherever I Lay My Hat and Come Back And Stay.

His second album, The Secret of Association, included yet another hit, Every Time You Go Away.

Other albums – and a cook book – followed and now he’s back with his first soul album for 20 years.

China Crisis formed in Kirkby, Merseyside, back in 1979, and had five top 40 singles, 10 top 50 singles and three top 40 albums and hits across Australia, Europe and the Americas – including African And White , Working with Fire and Steel and Wishful Thinking.

They’re also at Manchester’s Academy 2 the previous Friday, February 9.

For details of the Preston gig, contact box office on 01772 804444 or go online at www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.