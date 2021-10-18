A community music group promoting wellbeing has expanded into Leyland

A not-for-profit company, which uses music, movement and singing group activities to improve people's mental and physical health, has expanded into Leyland.

Carousel Music & Movement CIC is a community interest company, which already has a base in Ormskirk, but has recently received nearly £10,000 in lottery funding to set up branches in Leyland and Southport as well.

The Leyland and Southport 'Earth projects' offer free music and movement sessions for adults with learning needs and their support workers, with the lottery funding meaning they will remain free until Christmas.

Carousel Music & Movement CIC was awarded nearly £1000 from the National Lottery Community Fund to support its Adults with Learning Needs Earth Project.

However if there is enough interest, Carousel will also introduce their ‘Health and Wellbeing sessions’, open to all members of the public, to Leyland and Southport too.

In Ormskirk, Carousel already hold 'Health and Wellbeing sessions' for all, as well as having an established learning needs group, which costs £10 for 2 hours.

One of the company’s directors, Ruth Coyle said: “The aim of Carousel is to improve and brighten lives through music. It’s for health and wellbeing, because music’s good for the soul, and music is a leveller, it crosses all the boundaries and everyone can access it. We want people to enjoy themselves and have fun with music! We also aim to help people actually find out a little bit more about music. In a very fun practical way, we also teach music theory - rhythm notes, melody, harmony and dynamics!

“As well as using musical instruments and percussion, we sing and create dance routines, use chair exercises and much more! So generally anything that you can fit to music, we do!"

The sessions in Leyland and Southport are currently for adults with learning needs and their carers, although more general sessions are on the horizon as well.

She added: “Our sessions have so many opportunities for socialising, team work, fun and motivation. We’ve had lots of people feeding back to tell us it's improved their coordination and their listening and teamwork skills. So many people just look forward to coming every week and they leave dancing and singing, it's just wonderful to see!"

Carousel Music & Movement was founded in April 2021 by Ruth and Caroline Darbyshire, the other company director, and currently runs sessions with charities including Age UK Lancashire.

Ruth and Caroline also run the sessions, which are tailored to specific groups, as they believe in autonomy and "letting each group make it their own."

Carousel's groups for adults with learning needs take place in Leyland between 1-30pm-3:30pm on Wednesdays at Halls For All, 44 Moss Lane, in Southport at Lord Street West United Church Community Hall between 1-30pm-3:30pm on Tuesdays, and in Ormskirk at the Parish Church Hall, every Friday 2:00-4:00pm.

Carousel's sessions use music and movement to promote mental and physical wellbeing.

Ormskirk's group for 'Health & Wellbeing', which is open to everybody, then takes place on Thursdays between 5:30-7:30pm at Ormskirk Civic Hall, in collaboration with Hope Street, a local mental health and wellbeing community group.