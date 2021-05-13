A match made in heaven for Chorley couple

Gordon and Cath on their wedding day

Former Chorley FC player Gordon Griffith wouldn’t have heard of the diamond formation when he was playing.

But he certainly has now.

For Gordon and his wife Cath, who have lived in a bungalow in Athol Grove, Chorley, since 1966, will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, May 20.

Cath and Gordon at home in Athol Grove, Chorley

The pair married in 1961 when Gordon was 21 and Cath 22 after courting for two years.

They met at the old Tudor ballroom in Chorley, but Gordon was also aware of Cath as she and her mother served teas at Chorley Football Club where Cath’s dad was one of the directors.

They were married at St George’s Church, Chorley, at 2pm and the picture above shows the photograph of their wedding that appeared on the front page of the Lancashire Evening Post that same day under the headline: ‘Chorley footballer marries his bride’.

Their reception was at the Eagle Hotel on Bolton Road in Chorley.

Chorley FC memories

After they retired they both played - and were very active members of - St James Bowling Club, which has now made way for housing, and won many trophies between them.

Gordon played - and captained a couple of times - for Chorley FC between 1958-65.

He was also a regular captain for and Fleetwood (65-67) when they were in the Lancashire Combination and has a large mural of him running out onto the pitch during one of their best FA cup runs at Fleetwood’s new training ground.

Before they married Cath was brought up in Victoria Terrace, Chorley and was working at Horwich Loco as a contometer operator.

Gordon lived in Pincroft Street, Euxton, and worked for a plumber’s merchants on Eaves Lane.

They will enjoy a double celebration for their anniversary.

“On the 20th we’re having some close friends at our house then on Sunday we’re having the family at Karen’s (daughter),” said Gordon.

Reflecting on their married life, Gordon said: “It’s been good really. You’ve just got to take it as it comes.

“Having a good sense of humour as well and working hard together.

“It wasn’t easy early on with the wages. I was a full time plumber, I was only on about ten quid a week.”

He added: “Luckily she was a sporting type my wife, her dad was a director at Chorley Football Club and she played rounders and things like that. Her and her mother were tea ladies at Chorley Football Club.”