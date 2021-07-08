A Post Card from South Ribble: New photography competition launched for residents of the borough

If so, the Borough Council want to see it as part of their 'A Postcard from South Ribble competition.

Officials have teamed up with the Rotary Club of South Ribble and Wilkinson Cameras to launch the competition and are looking for images that showcase the beauty, history, quirkiness and humour of the borough.

The aim is to find photographs that illustrate the qualities of South Ribble and would be suitable as a postcard.

Have you taken a great photo?

A spokesman for the council said: "The first UK lockdown started on March 23, 2020, and further lockdown periods in 2020 and 2021 meant that we all had to stay local.

"This led many people to discover their local area and see features and artefacts they had never noticed before which made them smile or chuckle.

"Within South Ribble there are many buildings with interesting and historic interiors and we would like to see your take on them. This competition is not all about landscapes. We want you to find, photograph and exploit in an imaginative way all aspects of the borough."

There are age categories for young people upto the age of 25, and for 25s and over.

All photographs must be taken within the administrative area of South Ribble Borough Council and must have been taken within the period of March 2020 to August 31, 2021.

The competition closes on August 31.

Winners will receive a Wilkinson Cameras voucher and will have their entries put on display at a special exhibition.