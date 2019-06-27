Age Concern Central Lancashire launches new website and gets ready to host its first annual charity fundraiser event

Age Concern has officially announced the launch of its new website - www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk

The website, designed by Fat Media, provides a one-stop shop for everything Age Concern, as well as launching a state-of-the-art ecommerce shop, adding to its existing portfolio of high street charity shops.

The website has been designed to make Age Concern more accessible and to help people learn more about its existing services.

Suzanne Carr, CEO of Age Concern, said: “Having a presence online enables us to reach out and help more people than ever, we have already seen the benefits of becoming more digital and encourage everyone to have a look at our new website. You can see what we are doing at the click of a button, it really is that easy!”

To help raise vital funds for Age Concern Central Lancashire, which has been providing services locally for 38 years, it is hosting its first charity fundraiser Handbags and Gladrags, at Baluga Bar & Club in Preston on Thursday, July 4, from 6:30pm. Tickets are £15 and includes a drink on arrival, food and an evening of music from a live vocalist. There will be a pop up shop displaying preloved fashion and a raffle with prizes valued at over £1,000. Tickets can be purchased from: https://www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk/handbags-and-gladrags

To find out more about the services, book into an event or to donate please visit the Age Concern website - www.ageisjustanumber.org.uk