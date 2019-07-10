Animals including dogs and a tortoise called Arnie blessed in pet service at a Chorley church

But that was certainly been the case at Chorley Methodist Church, which welcomed the pets of all its congregation members to its special pet service on Sunday (July 7). Reverend Gyula Fiak said: "There is a special bond between pet owners and their animals. All those pets are a blessing to us all. They know each other very well even though their communication is a very basic one – still, when they look into each others’ eyes then they understands each others’ feelings. With a service like this we want to express our gratitude to God for the blessings we have received through our pets and ask His blessings on them.”

Robbie ready for a blessing

Rev Gyula Fiak with Eric Stanger and Peggy at the Chorley Methodist Church Pet Blessing Service

Peggy at the Chorley Methodist Church Pet Blessing Service

Rev Gyula Fiak with Ellen Malarhey, Elsie Hardacre, 6, and Tortoise Arnie at the Chorley Methodist Church Pet Blessing Service

