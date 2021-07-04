Arts exhibition at Preston's Harris Museum extended

Beth Wise

As the inaugural Preston Live arts festival draws to a close, Preston City Council and the Harris Museum have announced that the visual arts exhibition Preston Awakens will be extended until September 1.

The exhibition, which had been due to end this week, consists of work by nine artists selected by a panel of local creatives and marks the city’s reopening after the latest pandemic lockdown.

Coun Peter Kelly, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council ,said “Preston Awakens demonstrates the exceptional talent and artistry of the creative community we have in Preston.

Iain H Williams

“These diverse and exciting pieces have been a joy to present at the Harris as a visual celebration of the city of Preston and the people who live in it.

“We are extending the exhibition to ensure that this summer many more people can come and visit and enjoy the work that our fantastic artists have created”

Rita Whitlock Cultural officer at the Harris Museum said “We are really pleased to be able to invite visitors and audiences back into Preston city centre and the Harris Museum once again.

“Preston Awakens Visual Exhibition may only have been on show for one week but it has been incredibly popular.”

Hannah Browne

Preston-based artist Iain.H. Williams said that having his work exhibited at the Harris was a dream come true.

He said he was happy to let the museum keep his paintings for a few weeks longer.

“This is the kind of thing we should see more often in Preston,” Iain added.

Tickets to visit the Preston Awakens exhibition are free but you are encouraged to book a slot due to social distancing rules at https://www.theharris.org.uk/your-visit.

Exhibitors are Chantal Oakes, Beth Wise, Iain. H. Williams, Adrianna Krzoska, Julia Preston, Hannah Browne, Garry Cook, Meera Panchal and Kate Eggleston-Wirtz.

Preston Live consisted of a variety of shows and performances at various venues in the city