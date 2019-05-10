BBC floral expert Jonathan Moseley to appear at Chorley Flower Show

A BBC floral expert and one of the country’s most respected horticulturists is to appear at this year’s Chorley Flower Show.

Jonathan Moseley, the floral expert on BBC TV’s the Big Allotment Challenge, a regular on Gardener’s Question Time and the President of the North of England Horticultural society will be attending the show on both the 27th and 28th July.

Last year's Chorley Flower Show

Jonathan will be hosting talks, speaking to visitors and passing on his gardening tips.

Coun Alistair Bradley, Leader of Chorley Council, said: "We are delighted that Jonathan is attending the show this year.

"He is a huge name in the industry and a superstar in the floral world, so Jonathan’s attendance really helps cement our place in Lancashire and the North, as a true flower show for floral amateurs, experts and lovers of all things flower related."

This year the Chorley Flower Show will also host regional competitions for the North West Sweet Pea Society and the Rose Society UK.

Alistair added: “The last few years have really seen us build the horticultural credentials of the show and establish the event’s reputation in the gardening industry.

"However, the show is also about bringing that love of gardening to the wider community and there will be lots on for young and old, making it a great day out for all.”

Chorley Flower Show launched in 2015 and in its short history has already won a prestigious Lancashire Tourism Award, attracting more than 15,000 people over two days in 2017.

The show is held at Astley Park and Hall and this year there will be a spectacular 110 metre amateur marquee, show gardens, a range of live music, family entertainment and a shopping village, with independent stalls offering everything from gourmet food to gardening products and furniture.

For more information visit www.chorleyflowershow.com