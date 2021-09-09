Blackpool Illuminations: Watch a full drive-through video of this year's Lights

Sit back and relax with a hot drink - or perhaps a cold one - while you enjoy the dazzling brilliance of the Blackpool Illuminations 2021.

Take in the sights of the large tableaux displays at Bispham and the festoon lightings lighting up the iconic Golden Mile, as well as all the sounds of holidaymakers and locals alike enjoying the miles of world-famous Promenade.

It's almost like being there - you may even be able to imagine the unforgettable smell of fish and chips.

Every year, millions of people drive, walk, jog, and cycle their way through the Blackpool Illuminations. Now you can watch the free Lights show from the comfort of your couch (Picture and video: Kelvin Stuttard for JPIMedia)

The only difference is you'll have to pretend to stick your head out the sunroof!