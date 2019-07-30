Blackpool's Grand Theatre more than half way to £125,000 total for roof appeal

It was a very exclusive guest-list, The Grand Theatre throwing open its famous doors for a one-off performance for its very special 125th birthday and it turned into a grand day indeed as theatre bosses revealed £79,000 has now been donated to the roof appeal.

Dignitaries, staff, board members and volunteers came together under the roof of the 'Matcham masterpiece' for a very grand special tea event and a very large cake, as a special thank you to all of its supporters.

During the day's celebrations there were special performances, including Love Letters from Blackpool, by comedian, musician and theatre maker Ruth Cockburn and speeches from Friends of The Grand Patron and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Steve Royle, and chief executive, Ruth Eastwood.

It was revealed on the special day £79,000 has now been donated to the theatre's roof appeal, launched at the beginning of the year, to raise more than £125,000 to repair the iconic copper dome.

The centrepiece of the day was the reveal of a huge six tier cake, capable of supplying 300 servings, designed to emulate the theatre’s golds and creams and the external architecture of the building.

Made by cake experts One Sweet Day, it consisted of multi-layered flavours including vanilla, chocolate, and of course pineapple, to emulate the Pineapple atop the theatre’s domed roof.

Blackpool Grand Theatre 125th birthday party

Grand Theatre marketing manager, Andrew Howard said: “The events we have created to celebrate the 125 years of Blackpool’s Grand have been very well received, our commitment has been to acknowledge various parts of the business and its heritage.

"This very special event highlights the incredible dedication of our volunteers, friends and supporters and is a special thank you to them.”

Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Trust Chair, Roger Lloyd Jones was also presented with the Hirst Prize by Social Enterprise Solutions.

SES is a not-for-profit organisation and every year patron, Clive Hirst, presents an award to an inspirational social enterprise in Blackpool along with a share of the company’s profits.

Blackpool Grand Theatre 125th birthday party - Steve Royle

This year, the recipient is the Grand Theatre.

The Volunteers and Friends of The Grand were then treated to an incredible garden tea party specially created in Matcham Court with harp music from Maxine Molin Rose, who performed at the BBC Philharmonic.

Theatre bosses are calling on all fans of The Grand are calling to help support the roof project in its 125th year by donating on the Blackpool Grand website or at the box office when purchasing tickets or by purchasing one of their rose gold pin badges.

For more information on supporting the Grand visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

