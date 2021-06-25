Body of missing Leyland man found in Penwortham

Police say the man's body, found at around 8.30am in Meadowbank, near Cop Lane, Penwortham, is believed to be that of 41-year-old Ethan Johnson. Pic: Lancashire Police

Officers say the man's body, found at around 8.30am in Meadowbank, near Cop Lane, is believed to be that of 41-year-old Ethan Johnson.

A police spokesman said: "Officers searching for a missing man have sadly found a body.

"We appealed last night for help to find Ethan Johnson, 41, who went missing from the Leyland area.

"Sadly at shortly after 8.30am today (Friday, June 25) the body of a man was found in Meadowbank, Penwortham.

"Whilst he has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Ethan. His family have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be passed to HM Coroner."

A public appeal went out at 11pm last night after Mr Johnson was reported missing, with police saying they were "increasingly concerned for his welfare".

The force added: "We would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who responded to our previous appeals in our search to find Ethan. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this very sad time."

