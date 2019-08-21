Brassic: Michelle Keegan, Joe Gilgun and cast turn up to the Sky One comedy's Manchester screening based on life growing up in Chorley

The show, written by the town's own Gilgun, follows Vinnie (Gilgun), a Lancashire lad with bipolar, as scamming, bribing and conning catches up with him and his mates. To read what Joe Gilgun and Michelle Keegan think of the show read the full preview here.

The cast of Brassic (PHOTOS: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky) Getty Buy a Photo

Ryan Sampson and Tom Hanson (PHOTOS: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky) Getty Buy a Photo

Joe Gilgun and Ryan Sampson (PHOTOS: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky) Getty Buy a Photo

Cast during the Q&A (PHOTOS: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Sky) Getty Buy a Photo

View more