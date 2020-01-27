By George! This Leyland film is a real hot Shot

A home-made short film of Leyland featuring just three schoolchildren is going down a storm.

All done in a day on Sunday, the film - recreating the George Ezra video to his song Shotgun - was taken on a mobile phone and produced using a memory card and laptop.

George Ezra

In it, the three stars - Lacey Anderson, nine, her brother Lewis, eight and their friend Kelsey Ashworth, nine - are seen miming the lyrics of the song.

Places featured as a backdrop include the Leyland Motors man statue on Hough Lane; The Lancashire FA, Thurston Road: the Tank roundabout; The British Vehicle Museum, King Street and Leyland Fire Station, Broadfield Drive.

The film was taken by Kelsey’s dad, Paul Johnson, 39, a support worker for people with autism, who lives in Buckshaw Village.

His mate, civil servant Terry Anderson, 32, did the editing. He lives with his wife Kimberley, 32, who is also a support worker for people with autism, on Towngate, Leyland.

Terry said Shotgun was a real favourite with the youngsters. The song reached number one on the UK Singles Chart, becoming Ezra’s first number-one song in the UK.

“They love the song. They’re always playing it,” he said. “At school they got into the history of Leyland and we came up with the idea of recreating George Ezra using landmarks of Leyland.

“We tried to make it fun, as well as they could learn something. We thought, let’s go out there and learn more about their home town, so they can relate to something and understand it.”

Terry revealed: “We filmed it on Sunday morning at 11am, finished at 1.30pm, started editing at 4pm and it went out at 8pm.”

The film went up on Facebook but was taken down due to copyright issues. However it was allowed to stay up on You Tube.

Terry said the children - Lacey and Lewis go to Woodlea Primary School, Leyland, and Kelsey attends St Bede’s, Clayton-le-Woods - had to endure freezing rain during the filming.

However they soon had smiles on their faces following the low budget production.

“It cost a couple of quid for ice cream,” said Terry.

The same production team and actors are already preparing for their next work - a film warning of the dangers of online grooming of children.

Visit https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iNS4VaORHeo&feature=youtu.be to watch the film.