Casualty burned tackling shed blaze in Hoghton

A casualty received minor burns trying to tackle a shed fire.

At around 1.40pm today two fire engines from Blackburn and Bamber Bridge attended an outbuilding fire on Blackburn Old Road, Hoghton.

The fire involved a large quantity of wood in a shed.

Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and assisted a casualty who had tried to tackle the fire themselves.

They administered burn gel to the casualty and gave advice.

Around an hour earlier hour, four fire engines from Bamber Bridge, Leyland and Penwortham attended reports of a warehouse fire on Club Street in Bamber Bridge.

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and dry powder to extinguish the fire.

An engineer was called to the property by the security team.

Crews were in attendance for one hour.