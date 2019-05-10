Children in Need's £30,000 grant to help disadvantaged children in Chorley and South Ribble

BBC Children in Need has awarded £30,000 to a Lancashire project working with disadvantaged children and young people.

The annual fund-raiser has given the funding to Leyland-based Key Unlocking Futures, which will use the grant over three years to to deliver a support project to families facing various disadvantages which cause stresses within the family that are putting young people at risk, across South Ribble and Chorley.

The project aims to help families to develop stronger relationships, improve their communication and emotional wellbeing.

Ursula Patten, Operations Director at Key Unlocking Futures said: “It’s great news to hear that we’ve been awarded with this grant which will enable us to support local families who are facing disadvantage for the next three years.”

Elizabeth Myers, Regional Head of the North at BBC Children in Need added: “It’s always a real privilege to award new grants to projects like Key Unlocking Futures, which demonstrate how our small grants programme makes a positive difference to children and young people’s lives.”

The new funding means that the charity now has more than £3.9 million invested across Lancashire.

This is the second funding allocation of the year, with additional funding to be allocated to projects across the UK throughout 2019.

BBC Children in Need’s Chief Executive, Simon Antrobus added: “Thanks to our generous supporters, our Small Grants programme can and does make a significant and lasting impact on young lives.

"Each project will go on to make a positive and lasting difference to the lives of disadvantaged children and young people in the heart of local communities up and down the UK, so thank you for making these grants possible.”

Across Lancashire, BBC Children in Need is currently funding 54 projects to a value of £3.9million.