A small number of staff who gathered at the hospital, which is a-part of Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, got into the Christmas spirit on Friday evening by singing Christmas carols, as chaplain of the trust Simon Gilbertson read a blessing prayer outside.

The event, co-ordinated by Chaplain Gilbertson and the Hospital Estates Engineering team, has been an annual event since 2005 but, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Trust has not been able to light-up the front of the Euxton Lane entrance since December 2019.

He said: "The Christmas lights switch on at Chorley is an annual tradition and to be able to hold a small gathering for the first time in two years to bring some festive cheer for both our staff and patients is wonderful."

Chorley and South Ribble Hospital all lit up for Christmas.

Portering Manager Steve Jones, who has been involved in the annual event for 16 years did the honours of switching on the lights, which will be lit until the end of December.

Some of those who attended the Christmas lights switch on.

The Christmas lights switch on which was held at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital last Friday evening.

Social distancing was firmly in place at the switch on.

Getting in the festive spirit.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Chaplain of the hospital, Simon Gilbertson, who was given charge of switching on the lights.

Santa is that you?