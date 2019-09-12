Chorley Community Housing makes final call for funding applications

Housing association Chorley Community Housing (CCH) is inviting a Chorley residents to apply for a share of £56,000 available in the area from the Jigsaw Foundation.

Jigsaw Foundation is a fund run by Jigsaw Group, the housing group which CCH is a part of, which can be used to help set up and run community groups and initiatives.

Resident groups, community groups, charitable organisations and social enterprises in Chorley are urged to submit their bids if they want a piece of the pot.

Suzanne Bullock, assistant director of Neighbourhoods, said “We’ve been able to support some great bids for the first round of this year's funding and I would really like to

encourage community groups, no matter how small, to put in a bid for the remaining pot of money.”

The Jigsaw Foundation has already supported many projects across Chorley this year.

Projects have included drop in events for elderly residents, first aid equipment and gym equipment, to name but a few.

One of the recent projects funded by Jigsaw Foundation is Chorley Angels First Aid Group, a group of volunteers who attend a range of events across Chorley and the

surrounding areas to provide first aid support. They were granted £2,074, which enabled them to purchase new equipment such as a radio system.

Once bids have been received, they will then be sent for approval by Jigsaw residents via the Jigsaw Rewards programme. Jigsaw Rewards allows residents to earn points in

return for submitting their views on a range of subjects, including Jigsaw Foundation funding.

For further details and to apply visit foundation.jigsawhomes.org.uk or call 0300 111 1133. If you’re a Jigsaw resident and would like to know more about Jigsaw Rewards

visit rewards.jigsawhomes.org.uk.