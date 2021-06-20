Chorley FC to host memorial match for tragic footballer James Dean

Chorley FC said the event would be "a great summer occasion and a fitting way to remember Deano", who helped earn the team promotion to the Conference North in his first season at the club in 2013. In total, James Dean made 130 appearances for Chorley, scoring 60 goals.

The match will take place at Victory Park on Sunday, August 8, and will pit a Chorley 'Old Boys' side (starring members of the 2014 NPL title-winning squad) against a Halifax 'Old Boys' side for the James Dean Memorial Trophy.

The Chorley club said the event would be "a great summer occasion and a fitting way to remember Deano", who helped earn the team promotion to the Conference North in his first season at the club in 2013. In total, he made 130 appearances for Chorley, scoring 60 goals.

Manager Jamie Vermiglio said: "It’s an honour for us to be able to support the event and to give everyone the opportunity to commemorate the life of Deano.

"We hope the event will give his boys, family and friends a chance to see that the admiration for Deano extends far and wide."

As well as the Old Boys game, the memorial event will also feature live music, food and drink, a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as special guest speaker and Leeds United legend Eddie Gray.

James, from Oswaldtwistle near Blackburn, was a familiar face across the county having played football for a number of non-league Lancashire sides including Padiham, Clitheroe, AFC Fylde and Bamber Bridge.

On May 6, the 35-year-old was reported missing, with Lancashire Police issuing an urgent public appeal for his whereabouts. His body was sadly found on May 9 in the Moscow Mill Street area of Oswaldtwistle, near Blackburn.Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Following his death, thousands of people from the footballing community and beyond paid tribute to Mr Dean, including his heartbroken family.

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.