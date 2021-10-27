Chorley residents receive Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Lancashire Awards

Lord Lieutenant Award recipients - Libby Edwards and Steve Maddock.

92 (Chorley) Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets Warrant Officer Steve Maddock received his award For Meritorious Service, while Cadet Flight Sergeant Libby Edwards received hers for Commendation For Cadets.

The awards which take place every year were held at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, North Blackpool, on Tuesday, October 5.

Explaining his shock at being nominated, dedicated 61-year-old Steve who has held two parades a week online for the past 18-months, said: “I didn’t even know until I got an email from our Wing Commander Stephen Molloy.

“I knew Libby was nominated as it was me who nominated her - congrats to her.”

Joining the Royal Air Force Air Cadets as a Civilian Instructor in 2002 before entering uniform in 2004, Steve was then promoted to Warrant Officer in 2012 before taking command of Chorley Squadron in 2017.

He is also the Deputy Wing Sports Officer - a key role in the facilitation of a packed programme of local and nationwide events involving 15 weekends annually with an excess of 500 personnel.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak he relentlessly coached his team to become one of the first in the Wing to host Virtual Parade Nights. He has given hundreds of hours to reworking training packages from direct content to virtual options to keep cadets and staff engaged also securing high-profile speakers ensuring that cadets continue to achieve and progress through their training. Due to his selfless efforts 92 Squadron has thrived gaining new staff and cadets, successfully reopening twice.

A regular participant at all the Wing events his support and experience are inspirational to many.

16-year-old Cadet Flight Sergeant Libby Edwards who was 15 when she received her award, joined 92 (Chorley) Squadron in September 2017. She has an attendance record of 96% and has passed the Master Cadet level.

She has recently completed her Method of Instruction course and during the lockdowns she organised and delivered many virtual parade nights, organised and published regular updates on San activity as well as keeping in touch with cadets on a weekly basis encouraging them to remain engaged in activity and checking on their well-being.

She has completed all sections of the Duke of Edinburgh's Silver Award, less the expedition phase which will be completed as soon as restrictions allow.