Chorley residents making their views known outside the council.

On the eve of COP26 talks Chorley residents have been making their views heard. This was part of a national set of events to Clang for the Climate and call for bigger, bolder and more urgent action to tackle climate change.

One of the organisers of the event Olga Gomez-Cash from Chorley Green Party said: "The carbon and methane emissions driving climate change are continuing to rise. We need governments to act, but local action is important too. Wherever you are, we share the same planet."

Olga added: "We welcome the council's aims for the borough to be carbon neutral by 2030, but we want the council to publish a detailed plan laying out how we will get there.

At the Clang for the Climate event, Chorley Green Party launched a petition calling on the council to do just

that."

Chorley Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and aim for the borough to be carbon neutral by 2030.