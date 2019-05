Lancashire Age UK is hosting a special veterans afternoon tea to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landings.

The free event will take place on Thursday, June 6th, from 2 - 4pm at the Lifestyle Centre, Gillibrand Street, Chorley.

Guests can enjoy food and live music to commemorate the operation and will have a chance to meet other veterans.

Booking is essential. Call 07794 620596 or send an email to cmottley@ageuklancs.org.uk for more information or to book.