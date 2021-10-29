Wilf who was last seen a week ago.

Beside themselves with worry, 58-year-old Moe Wood and her daughter Lauren have exhausted all possible avenues trying to find him - even setting up a Facebook group entitled HAVE YOU SEEN WILF which has amassed over 6,000 followers.

Members have helped with continued organised searches, drones have been put in place and leaflets have distributed in the hope of him being reunited with his family.

The four-year-old border terrier went missing last Thursday while out for a walk with Moe beside the River Yarrow in Chorley.

Wilf with Lauren.

With every day that goes by bringing additional worry, she said: “We were walking last Thursday and he kept going into the water wanting a ball. I shouted at him to come out. When I looked back after him a few seconds later he wasn’t there.

“It’s bizarre that in such a short period of time for him to go in the water as I would have seen him struggling which makes me think someone has stole him.

“I would like to think someone stole him rather than the alternative, however he would have been seen by now as that many people know him.

“We are praying that he got out but as time passes we need to raise awareness of him in the places that the River Yarrow flows through (Euxton, Croston, Eccleston).”

Wilf with his mate Alf.

Describing Wilf as having loads of character who sleeps next to her, Moe added: “I feel sick all the time. It’s like grief.

“It’s a massive loss to our family.

“We have four other dogs - three border terriers and an Italian Spinone. The younger bitch is not eating as she has noticed he is not here. When we go out looking for him her and the Italian Spinone look everywhere for him."

Refusing to give up hope she continued: “We searched last night and will search again tonight. We might light a barbecue as the smell could entice him out.”

Wilf has been missing for over a week now.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information on Wilf’s whereabouts should contact: 07743118261.