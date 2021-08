Hundreds of locals packed up a picnic and descended on the Chorley park for the free event hosted by Chorley Council.

As well as a visit from Peter Rabbit, visitors to Astley Park also enjoyed funfair rides, a bouncy castle, climbing wall, arts & crafts and a range of delicious food and drink stalls.

Our photographer was there to capture the scenes and enjoy a sandwich or two.

