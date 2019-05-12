'Chuffed to bits' – Reaction to Chorley FC's promotion to the National League

After 29 years Chorley FC have returned to the National League.

The Magpies didn't take the easy route, winning 4-3 on penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Matty Urwin.

Following the nervewracking victory, social media was full of praise for what has been a fantastic season for the club.

MATCH REPORT: Chorley 1 Spennymoor 1: Chorley clinch promotion to the National League thanks to 4-3 penalty shoot out win

Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Congratulations to Chorley FC on their promotion to the National League. Fantastic news for the club and our town!"

Chorley Council tweeted: "What a day it has been in Chorley; who else is up for declaring it a Bank Holiday tomorrow?"

South Ribble Council's Labour Leader, Coun Paul Foster, said: "Great stuff. Well done Chorley FC. I'm looking forward to attending when my club, the mighty Barrow AFC come to town! I so, so hope it’s the Christmas and New Year double header...we’ll sell out both grounds. But chuffed to bits for you regardless."

Chorley FC Women added: "Amazing scenes at Victory Park. Massive congrats to Chorley FC, you got what you deserved, enjoy the celebrations!"

Sporting Memories, the world's first charity dedicated to sports reminiscence and physical activities, said: "Congratulations to all involved with Chorley FC, now a National League club, doing great things on and off the pitch."

James Toms tweeted: "Congrats, well deserved. You’ve been in the playoffs for a number of years, enjoy, it almost makes the awful times worthwhile."