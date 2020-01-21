Connor Banks and Dumbstruck to perform at charity gig in Chorley in aid of Rosemere Cancer Foundation

A Chorley couple are organising a live music fund-raising evening for Rosemere Cancer Foundation next month, in dedication to two family members who have died from cancer.

Gazza Fisher lost his mum Kathleen Fisher, 73, last year to pancreatic cancer, while his wife Ivy May’s cousin Andrew Turner died last August after being diagnosed with the disease. He was aged 53.

Both were supported by Rosemere and now Gazza and Ivy are planning to help support other cancer patients in their journey by holding a live music night at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Chorley, on Saturday, February 8, from 7pm.

Vocalist Connor Banks and band Dumbstruck will be performing.

There will be a raffle and tombola and its £10 ticket price also includes a hotpot supper.

Gazza, 41, said: “We have lost quite a few people to cancer and Rosemere Cancer Foundation has been really good.

“We wanted to hold this fund-raiser as a way of returning the favour.

“We want to raise as much money as we can to help Rosemere carry on all their good work. The money can be used if they need anything, like new machinery or equipment.”

The event is expected to sell-out so to reserve tickets, call Gazza on 07999 518027 or visit Goodies Coffee Shop in Cannon Street, Chorley, which is also selling tickets.