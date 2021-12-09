Derian House Children's Hospice welcomes donation to support 'Trees of Love' campaign

The trees have now been planted and will form a visual tribute to those held closest to Derian House families, whilst also providing an opportunity for the community to thank hospice staff and volunteers for their hard work through these continues unprecedented times.

They will remain present throughout December and locals can visit on one of two open days - Friday, December 17 and Thursday, December 23 between 4pm-8pm.

Mick Croskery, Community Fundraising Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice added: “We’re so grateful to Miller Homes for once again supporting Trees of Love. Putting big smiles on small faces (as well as those who live in the local area) is a huge part of what we do at Derian House Children's Hospice and we really cannot thank Miller Homes enough for getting involved and helping to make this happen.”

The festive trees at Derian House