Disciplinary decision due after Chorley Panthers winger is floored by sucker punch

An amateur rugby league player who floored an opponent with a shocking sucker punch is expected to learn his fate today.

The incident happened during the North West Men’s League Division 2 Final at Warrington's Victoria Park on Saturday, October 5, between Chorley Panthers and Salford-based Langworthy Reds.

The Panthers romped to victory with a 60-2 win.

But victory was marred when the Langworthy No. 3 sucker punched the Panthers' No. 5 on the side of the head, leaving him on the floor.

Moments before the incident – which can be viewed in the above video at 1 hour, 15 minutes and 10 seconds – the two players could be seen pushing each other with the Langworthy No.3 throwing one punch and the Panthers No. 5 retaliating with one of his own.

A scuffle between both teams ensued in the aftermath of both incidents.

Scuffle after the sucker punch

A disciplinary panel of the North West Men’s League met on Tuesday (October 15) to rule on the incident, which saw the Langworthy centre sent off.

It is understood a decision is due early this afternoon.

Taking to Facebook after the incident, a spokesman for Langworthy Reds insisted the attack was “out of character".

They added: "Langworthy Reds are aware of a video circulating from this weekend’s NWML Division Two final.

The incident before the sucker punch, which saw the Langworthy Reds' No .3 swing for the Chorley Panthers No. 5 (left), leading to the Panthers No. 5 retaliating (right)

"The actions show in the video are out of character from the player in question and the club would like to express that it does not condone this type of behaviour.

"The matter was dealt with by the officials on the day and by the club.

"We will be making no further comment on this matter."