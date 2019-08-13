Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins will judge Lancashire Women’s photographic competition

Emmerdale actress Emma Atkins will be the head guest judge of Lancashire Women’s photographic competition, Capture the Caption.

The women’s organisation, based in Church Street, Blackpool, and Lune Street, Preston, is asking for people to enter Capture the Caption, and has written 10 captions inspired by their five values that need 10 accompanying photographs.

The winning photograph will be printed in the organisation’s new Care Card Collection of greeting cards to raise funds for the charity and directly support Lancashire Women. Lancashire Women’s values are: Empowering, Non-Judgemental, Honest, Collaborative and Creative. Each value has two captions that the photograph needs to represent.

Lydia Hollinson, development director, said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to showcase local amateur photographer’s work. This competition prize is a way of celebrating talent, as well as our journey towards a Lancashire where women and girls feel empowered to make positive changes.”

The winning photographs will be chosen by the Lancashire Women team and its ambassador Emma Atkins who has shared the competition on her personal Instagram page.

The photographs will be used to make up the charity’s new Care Card Collection of greetings cards that will be sold to raise funds for the charity. Photographs are accepted by commenting on Lancashire Women’s social media, direct messaging or emailing Development@lancashirewomen.org.