Everyone is encouraged to 'Light Up A Life' this festive season with St Catherine's Hospice.

The lights switch-on ceremonies will commence at 5.30pm in the hospice grounds in Lostock Lane, Lostock Hall. There will be readings, music and refreshments, and the Remembrance Book will be available to view, with the official service and switch-on starting at 6.30pm.

Everyone is welcome to make a Light Up A Life dedication in honour of their loved ones, whilst helping to raise vital funds for St Catherine' s Hospice at this poignant time of year.

Lorraine Charlesworth, Director of Community and Income, said: “Light Up A Life is a meaningful way to pay tribute to family and friends, to take time to remember them and reflect as we come together as a community. We will also be hosting a virtual service online alongside the two events in our grounds for anyone who wishes to join us in this way.

“Dedications are welcome in memory of anyone – not only those who have experienced the care of St Catherine’s. The lights will shine brightly in our beautiful gardens throughout the festive season and into the new year, symbolising the special lives we are honouring and celebrating. Names will be featured in our Light Up A Life Remembrance Book which will be available to view in The Mill Shop next to our café, and on our website from early December. Everyone will also receive a Light Up A Life card to display at home.”

She added: “Donations will help fund our specialist palliative and end-of-life care for local people who are living with life-shortening illnesses like cancer and motor neurone disease. We care for patients at the hospice and in their homes, helping them to achieve what is important to them and spend quality time with their loved ones in the time that they have. We also provide emotional and bereavement support to families, none of which would be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

To make a dedication, please visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.