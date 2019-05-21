Fire crews tackle shed blaze in Ribchester

Fire crews were called to a blaze in a garden shed in Ribchester this afternoon.

Two engines from Longridge and Blackburn attended the incident on Manor Avenue at around 3.15pm.

A spokesman said: "On arrival crews discovered a fire involving a shed in a garden and used two breathing apparatus, one jet, a ceiling hook, one triple extension ladder, one hooligan tool and a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Crews also had to remove part of the ceiling and were in attendance for over an hour and a half."

There were no reports of injury.