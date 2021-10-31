Firefighters continue tackling fire at waste recycling centre at Lower Eccleshill Road in Darwen
Five fire engines remain at the scene of a commercial building fire on Lower Eccleshill Road in Darwen this morning excavating the contents of the building, approximately 280 tonnes of waste, and damping down.
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 10:24 am
A further two engines attended the incident overnight taking the total to eight at the peak of the fire.
Last night six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform from Darwen, Blackburn, Hyndburn and Bamber Bridge were in attendance at the fire at the waste recycling centre.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using two jets, one hose reel and two ventilation units to bring the fire under control.
The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.