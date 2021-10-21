He is delighted that Welsh publisher Dark Edge Press of Newport has commissioned a new series of crime novels featuring a new leading character.

Roger, 63, from Walmer Bridge, near Preston, said he is especially pleased as a four book deal is "really rare." .

He said: "It's fairly rare to show that level of commitment. I'm thrilled."

Proud author Roger pictured with his previous books

The books will be published in both print and digital forms and Roger said: "They've all got a lot of local feel."

He is looking forward to the first in the new D.S. (Detective Sergeant) Draker novels coming out next spring/summer. The series will, like his previous work, be based around Preston and the north west. They will feature DS Martin Draker and DCI (Detective Chief Inspector) Colin Carstairs and civilian expert analyst Cath Moore.

The first novel in the series will be entitled Inside Threat and the working title for the second is Double Cross.

The Inside Threat thriller deals with the threat from a new synthetic version of cocaine which is killing people. He said: "It has terrible side effects and the formula hasn't been perfected."

Roger pictured while working in the drug squad c.1988/89

Describing it as a "pacy thriller" Roger says it is written from the view of both sides - criminals and crime fighters. He said: "Just to throw a spanner in the works there's a corrupt police employee working for the bad guys - that's thwarting their efforts."

Roger most recently wrote about modern day slavery in his novel Hidden, part of the Badge and Pen series.

He has had four other novels published - with much of the content drawing on his many and varied experiences fighting crime.

Roger spent 30 years working for Lancashire Constabulary with stints in the Regional Crime Squad and then, from 1995 to 2000 in the National Crime Squad. As a Detective Sergeant he returned to Preston in 2000, setting up the Informant Unit and later worked in the Special Operations team from 2004 at Lancashire Constabulary's Hutton HQ, retiring in 2008 with the rank of Detective Inspector.

Roger at work writing his next novel

The father of two and grandfather is also hoping to get a TV series commissioned.

* Roger's other books are: Vengeance, Nemesis, Hidden, A New Menace and By Their Rules.

